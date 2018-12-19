Listen Live Sports

German gets 6 years for running darknet site used to buy gun

December 19, 2018 11:38 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — A court in Germany has sentenced a 31-year-old man to six years imprisonment for running a web forum where illegal goods were traded, including a gun used in a 2016 shooting rampage.

German news agency dpa reported that the court in Karlsruhe convicted the defendant Wednesday on charges of negligent homicide, negligent bodily harm and abetting the illegal sale of weapons and drugs.

The man, whose name wasn’t released for privacy reasons, had set up a site on a part of the web accessible only with specialized identity-cloaking tools, known as the “darknet.”

In January, a 33-year-old German was sentenced to seven years in prison for using the site to sell a pistol and ammunition to 18-year-old David Somboly, who killed nine people at a Munich mall before killing himself.

