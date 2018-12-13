Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

German parliament rejects far-right deputy speaker candidate

December 13, 2018 11:24 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s parliament has again rejected the far-right Alternative for Germany’s candidate for deputy speaker, prolonging a saga that has lasted over a year.

The parliament’s speaker, a job currently held by veteran conservative Wolfgang Schaeuble, usually has a deputy from each party in the chamber. Other parties agree that Alternative for Germany, which entered parliament last year, is entitled to supply a deputy speaker but haven’t given its candidates the required majority.

Lawmakers rejected its first candidate, Albrecht Glaser, in October 2017. They objected to comments in which Glaser suggested that freedom of religion shouldn’t apply to Islam.

Alternative for Germany recently nominated Mariana Harder-Kuehnel, a lawmaker with a relatively moderate reputation, for the job. But lawmakers Thursday rejected her second attempt to win approval by 377-241, with 41 abstentions.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Celebs visit deployed service members in Norway for holidays

Today in History

1970: President Nixon meets Elvis Presley