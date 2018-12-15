Listen Live Sports

German police arrest male suspect in Nuremberg stabbings

December 15, 2018 2:13 pm
 
BERLIN (AP) — German police say they have a man in custody suspected in the stabbing of three women in the southern city of Nuremberg.

Police said Saturday that the 38-year-old man was arrested in connection with the Friday attacks that left all three victims wounded. None are in life-threatening condition.

Further details weren’t released and police said there would be a press conference on Sunday.

Initial reports after the attacks were that the suspect was a middle-aged male.

