German railway workers’ union calls strike over pay

BERLIN (AP) — A labor union representing German railway workers is calling on its members to go on strike Monday after failing to reach a deal on pay.

The EVG union said Sunday that employees of Deutsche Bahn, the country’s biggest rail company, will stage a four-hour walkout on the morning of Dec. 10.

Labor strikes are a common tactic during wage negotiations in Germany.

