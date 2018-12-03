Listen Live Sports

Germany: Body of missing girl found at shelter, man detained

December 3, 2018
 
BERLIN (AP) — German police say the body of a missing 17-year-old girl has been found at a shelter for homeless people and others in western Germany and a resident has been detained.

The girl’s parents had reported her missing on Friday from her home in a neighboring German region. On Sunday, clothes and a handbag belonging to her were found next to a lake in St. Augustin, near Bonn.

Police said Monday that their investigation led them to a 19-year-old man with German and Kenyan nationality, who told them that the girl’s body was in his room at the municipal shelter in St. Augustin. He was being questioned by investigators.

