Germany says link between hackers, China govt credible

December 21, 2018 10:06 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — Germany says it believes the links being drawn between the Chinese government and a group of hackers who allegedly stole trade and official secrets in the West are credible.

American and British officials on Thursday pointed the finger at Beijing over an extensive hacking campaign carried out by two alleged Chinese citizens.

German government spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer told reporters Friday that “we have great trust in the attribution of responsibility for ATP10 to Chinese government institutions that’s been made by various partner countries.”

China has responded by calling the accusations “unwarranted” and accusing Washington of hypocrisy over its own electronic espionage efforts.

German officials declined to say whether there were indications APT10 had targeted organizations in Germany, or whether the issue was raised with Chinese diplomats in Berlin.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

