Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Iran confirms missile test that angered US

December 11, 2018 5:07 am
 
< a min read
Share       

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran has confirmed a recent ballistic missile test that was condemned by the United States.

The semi-official Fars news agency on Tuesday quoted Gen. Amir Ali Hajizadeh as saying the test was an “important one.” Hajizadeh, who leads the Revolutionary Guard’s aerospace division, said the American outcry “indicates that the test was very important to them.”

The U.S. seized on the missile test to urge European countries to follow its lead in restoring tough sanctions on Iran.

Under the 2015 nuclear accord, Iran was urged to cease its testing of ballistic missiles, but the agreement does not forbid such tests.

Advertisement

President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from the landmark agreement in May despite Iran’s continued compliance. European nations have been working to salvage the agreement, which curbs Iran’s uranium enrichment.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Defense Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National guardsmen arrive for post-hurricane training

Today in History

1998: President Clinton impeached