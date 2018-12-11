Listen Live Sports

Iraqi jets target Islamic State meeting dens in Syria

December 11, 2018 12:12 pm
 
BAGHDAD (AP) — The Iraqi military says its jets have bombed two Islamic State positions inside Syria that were being used for as meeting places for the jihadist group.

Iraq’s Joint Operations Command said in a statement on Tuesday that at least 30 IS members were present in one of the locations targeted and another 14 members in the other. The statement said the information was gathered from intelligence sources.

Both positions were in the area of Sousa, near the border with Iraq.

Iraqi forces have been firing on IS positions across the border in eastern Syria to support the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces in their push against the last IS pocket along the border.

