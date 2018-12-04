Listen Live Sports

Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in West Bank clash

December 4, 2018 10:30 am
 
JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian officials say Israeli troops have killed a Palestinian man during a military operation in the West Bank city of Tulkarem.

Tulkarem governor Isam Abu Baker said Tuesday that 22-year-old Mohammed Habali was shot in the head “without posing any threat to the soldiers.” Hundreds attended Habali’s funeral in Tulkarem.

The Israeli military said it could not comment on any Palestinian casualties, but confirmed that troops conducted an operation in Tulkarem in which dozens of Palestinians threw stones at soldiers. The military says soldiers used tear gas and live fire to disperse the stone throwers.

Israel routinely carries out arrest and weapons confiscating raids in the West Bank that sometimes result in clashes with local Palestinians.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

