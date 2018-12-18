Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Kremlin denies roiling US politics through social media

December 18, 2018 4:44 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin has rejected as baseless reports about a Russian political disinformation campaign on U.S. social media.

Reports released by the Senate intelligence committee Monday suggested that Moscow’s efforts to help Donald Trump in his 2016 presidential campaign through social media were more far-reaching than originally thought, with troll farms working to discourage black voters and “blur the lines between reality and fiction.”

Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin, rejected the claims, saying the reports sought to shift blame for social tensions in the U.S. to Russia without offering proof.

Peskov reaffirmed a strong denial of any meddling in the U.S. politics.

Advertisement

He said in Tuesday’s call with reporters that “the Russian government hasn’t had anything to do with any kind of interference.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Media News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Looking for trouble in the Gulf of Aden

Today in History

1972: Harry Truman dies