Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Lebanon says police thwarted bombing attacks by IS

December 10, 2018 9:14 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s Interior Minister Nouhad Mashnouk says the country’s police have discovered and thwarted planned bombing attacks by the Islamic State group.

Mashnouk told reporters Monday that the bombs were smuggled in from the rebel-held northwestern Syrian province of Idlib in buckets of cheese, and were intended for targeting places of worship, gatherings of Christians and military posts.

The minister added that the attacks were supposed to take place during Lebanon’s parliamentary elections in May.

He added that those planning the attacks were monitored by police intelligence for 10 months through a Syrian informer in Lebanon.

Advertisement

The announcement came ahead of the Christmas season when many Lebanese celebrate in public places.

IS and al-Qaida-linked militants carried have out attacks in Lebanon in the past, killing scores.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US, Japan, Australia team up for Operation Christmas Drop

Today in History

1865: Slavery abolished in America