Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

North Korea FM says his country and Syria face same ‘enemy’

December 4, 2018 9:43 am
 
< a min read
Share       

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — North Korea’s foreign minister says his country and Syria face the same “enemy” and called for increased cooperation between them.

Syria’s President Bashar Assad received Ri Yong Ho on Tuesday. Assad responded by identifying the United States as a hostile country to Syria and North Korea. Syria state news agency SANA carried the comments.

Washington has an estimated 2,000 troops stationed in eastern Syria as part of its campaign against Islamic State group militants.

The Korean minister congratulated Syria on recent victories against armed groups, saying military and political successes will make for a “solid base” for reconstruction.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

This summer, North Korea reported that Assad plans to visit.

Syria and North Korea are longtime allies. They have been accused of cooperating on chemical weapons, a charge they both deny.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|13 Get Cloud Smart
12|13 The Human Machine Team
12|13 ATARC Federal Technology Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First lady visits sailors aboard USS George H.W. Bush

Today in History

1972: Last time astronauts walk on moon