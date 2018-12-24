Turkey invites Trump, White House says nothing being planned

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A Turkish official said Monday that U.S. President Donald Trump has accepted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s invitation to visit the country.

Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin told reporters after a Cabinet meeting that Trump wants to make the trip in 2019 but a date hasn’t been set.

The White House confirmed the invitation for Trump to visit next year, adding: “While nothing definite is being planned, the president is open to a potential meeting in the future.”

Kalin said Erdogan extended the invitation during a weekend phone call between the presidents on the withdrawal of American troops from Syria.

Advertisement

Trump tweeted Sunday that he had a “long and productive” call with Erdogan in which they discussed “the slow & highly coordinated” pullout of U.S. military personnel.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.