Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved.

 
 
Pakistani police detain suspects in politician’s killing

December 28, 2018 8:57 am
 
KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — A senior Pakistani police officer says officers have detained suspects in the murder of a former lawmaker assassinated last week in the southern port city of Karachi.

Kalim Imam, the provincial police chief, said Friday his department would soon share “important news” about the assailants who killed Ali Raza Abidi outside his home in the Dec. 25 gun attack.

No one claimed responsibility for the attack which drew nationwide condemnation.

Abidi’s Muttahida Qaumi Movement party represents the Urdu speaking population and its two factions have uneasy relations.

Also Friday, Pakistan’s military said the country’s army chief, Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa, approved death sentences for 22 militants convicted by military courts of involvement in attacks that killed 176 security forces and civilians in recent years.

