Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Paul McCartney tells fans: Don’t be like me and eat too much

December 25, 2018 7:19 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — Paul McCartney’s Christmas message to his fans around the world: Don’t be like me and eat and drink too much.

The 76-year-old former Beatle tweeted his lighthearted holiday wishes Tuesday illustrated with photos from his younger days.

He says “don’t eat and drink too much! I know I will, but that’s no excuse for you” before wishing everyone a good holiday.

He says “I hope you enjoy all your presents and I hope you remember the true meaning of Christmas, which is love and peace and being good to each other.”

Advertisement

McCartney briefly reunited with Beatles drummer Ringo Starr at a London concert last week.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Lifestyle News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|7 NCSE 2019
1|8 Small Business Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sunset from the flight deck

Today in History

1961: US severs diplomatic relations with Cuba