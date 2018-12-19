Poll: Russians increasingly nostalgic for USSR

MOSCOW (AP) — An opinion survey has shown that two thirds of Russians regret the collapse of the Soviet Union.

The independent Levada Center that conducted the nationwide poll of 1,600 people last month said the results reflected a growing public nostalgia for the Soviet Union. In the latest survey, 66 percent of those polled said they regret the 1991 Soviet breakup, compared to 58 percent a year ago.

The Levada Center interviews respondents at their homes and its polls have a margin of error of no more than 3.4 percentage points.

The company said in a report released Wednesday that those polled explained their view by noting that they feel sorry for the country’s integrated economic system and miss the feeling of belonging to a great power.

