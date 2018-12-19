Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Poll: Russians increasingly nostalgic for USSR

December 19, 2018 8:20 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MOSCOW (AP) — An opinion survey has shown that two thirds of Russians regret the collapse of the Soviet Union.

The independent Levada Center that conducted the nationwide poll of 1,600 people last month said the results reflected a growing public nostalgia for the Soviet Union. In the latest survey, 66 percent of those polled said they regret the 1991 Soviet breakup, compared to 58 percent a year ago.

The Levada Center interviews respondents at their homes and its polls have a margin of error of no more than 3.4 percentage points.

The company said in a report released Wednesday that those polled explained their view by noting that they feel sorry for the country’s integrated economic system and miss the feeling of belonging to a great power.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

The USO brightens the holidays for servicemen in Iraq

Today in History

1968: Apollo 8 returns to Earth