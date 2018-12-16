Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Pope hopes new UN global pact sparks compassion for migrants

December 16, 2018 7:19 am
 
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis is expressing hope that the new U.N. global pact on safe, orderly migration spurs solidarity toward migrants.

He told the faithful in St. Peter’s Square on Sunday that the non-binding accord serves as a reference point for the international community, which he hopes will act with “responsibility, solidarity and compassion toward those, who, for various reasons, leave their own country.”

The U.N. General Assembly meets this week to approve the accord. Last week at a gathering in Morocco, nearly 85 percent of U.N. member states agreed to the pact.

Among those opposing it were the United States and some European nations like Hungary whose governments promote anti-migrant policies.

