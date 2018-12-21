Portuguese yellow vest protest flops, fails to block traffic

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — A nationwide protest in Portugal that seeks to emulate France’s yellow vest movement has fallen flat, with few people turning out.

Portuguese protesters are attempting to disrupt morning rush-hour traffic at various locations across the country Friday, but they are far outnumbered by police.

The protest grew out of a Facebook page that aims to give voice to people angry about the state of the country.

Organizers say the Portugal Yellow Vest Movement is non-violent and not aligned with any political party, though at least one fringe party was conspicuous at a demonstration in Lisbon.

A manifesto includes a long list of demands, from lower taxes to higher unemployment benefits, better public health care and an end to real estate speculation.

France’s protest movement turned radical and violent.

