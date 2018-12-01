Listen Live Sports

Report: Iran sentences female pro-reform journalist to jail

December 1, 2018 10:57 am
 
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian semi-official ISNA news agency is reporting that a revolutionary court has sentenced a female pro-reform journalist to a nearly 13-year prison term over security charges.

The Saturday report said that Hengameh Shahidi can still appeal the verdict that sentenced her to 12 years and 9 months in jail. It did not elaborate.

Shahidi, 43, has been in jail since June after months at large during which she was active on social media.

The outspoken journalist has served many short prison terms, the first following the controversial 2009 president election that led to the re-election of former hard-line President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.

Since then, Iran has detained numerous journalist and activists over security charges.

