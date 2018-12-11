Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
World News
 
Russian official offers to unveil correspondence with US

December 11, 2018 8:01 am
 
MOSCOW (AP) — A top official at Russia’s cybersecurity agency has offered to publish its communications with American counterparts during the 2016 U.S. election campaign.

Nikolai Murashov, a deputy head of the Russian National Coordinating Center for Computer Incidents, said Tuesday that the first U.S. official request regarding the hacking into the Democratic National Committee came on Oct. 31, 2016. He said his agency provided specific answers in response to the U.S. query and subsequent requests.

Murashov added that his agency was ready to release its correspondence with U.S. authorities if Washington agrees.

U.S. prosecutors have indicted 12 Russian military intelligence officers on charges of hacking into Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign and the Democratic Party in an attempt to influence the vote. The Kremlin has denied the accusations.

