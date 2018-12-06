Listen Live Sports

Russian warplanes, navy ships to visit Venezuela

December 6, 2018 3:57 pm
 
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s defense minister says the country’s aircraft and navy ships will make visits to Venezuela.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu made the statement during Thursday’s talks in Moscow with his Venezuelan counterpart Vladimir Padrino Lopez. Shoigu said Russia’s military aircraft would continue to make stopovers in Venezuela and its ships would calls at its ports as part of bilateral military cooperation, but didn’t mention any specific dates.

Padrino Lopez said Caracas hopes that Moscow will help modernize previously supplied weapons.

Russia sent its Tu-160 strategic bombers and a missile cruiser to visit Venezuela in 2008 amid tensions with the U.S. after Russia’s brief war with Georgia.

Russia-U.S. relations are currently at post-Cold War lows over Ukraine, the war in Syria and allegations of Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election.

