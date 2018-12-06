Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Russia’s highest court upheld land swap deal in Caucasus

December 6, 2018 6:04 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s highest court has upheld a land swap deal in the North Caucasus which caused large-scale protests.

Thousands of people rallied for days earlier this year after the leaders of the provinces of Ingushetia and Chechnya signed the agreement to exchange unpopulated plots of agricultural land. The deal and the secretive manner in which it was adopted fueled a popular view that authorities had betrayed their interests.

The Russian Constitutional Court on Thursday overruled a decision by Ingushetia’s high court which ruled in October to invalidate the deal. The Constitutional Court said that the leaders of the two provinces had the right to sign the deal without putting it up for a referendum vote, contrary to what the Ingush court had argued.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share federal IT success stories in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|14 Washington Technology DHS Industry...
12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First lady visits sailors aboard USS George H.W. Bush

Today in History

1962: NASA flies first spacecraft by Venus