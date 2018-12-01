Listen Live Sports

Saudi prince starts Sunday a two-day visit to Algeria

December 1, 2018 2:52 pm
 
PARIS (AP) — Algeria’s presidency says Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will start a two-day visit to Algeria Sunday with a focus on economic ties between the two countries.

The visit aims to consolidate boosting bilateral cooperation, the statement said.

A diplomatic official told The Associated Press that the Saudi prince, known as MBS, will meet Algerian Prime Minister Ahmed Ouayhia. The official, speaking anonymously, was not allowed to disclose details.

It is not yet known whether MBS will also meet with ailing President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who is rarely seen in public.

Controversy has surrounded the Saudi prince after the killing of a dissident Saudi journalist in the country’s Istanbul consulate. Saudi Arabia denies that bin Salman ordered the killing, despite U.S. intelligence agencies concluding the opposite.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

