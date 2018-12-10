Listen Live Sports

Saudi refusal to extradite Khashoggi’s killers vexes Turkey

December 10, 2018 11:05 am
 
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey says it is disappointed by Saudi Arabia’s rejection of its request for the extradition of the killers of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

The State-run Anadolu news agency on Monday quoted Fahrettin Altun, the communications director of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as saying it’s now in the international community’s interest to seek justice for Khashoggi in international courts.

Last week, Turkey issued arrest warrants for two former aides to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman believed to have overseen the team that killed and dismembered Khashoggi at Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2.

New reports have quoted Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister as rejecting the Turkish request on grounds that the kingdom does not extradite its citizens.

Saudi authorities say the agents who killed Khashoggi exceeded their authority.

