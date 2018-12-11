Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Slovenia appoints first-ever female police chief

December 11, 2018 11:08 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenia has appointed its first-ever female police chief after a woman also took command over the army in the European Union nation last month.

The government named Tatjana Bobnar to the position on Tuesday. She will formally take over duty at a ceremony Wednesday.

The 49-year-old Bobnar has served as the deputy police chief and in the criminal department in the capital Ljubljana.

Last month, Maj. Gen. Alenka Ermenc became the head of Slovenia’s military and the only women currently to hold the top army post among NATO member countries.

Advertisement

Slovenia, an Alpine nation of 2 million people, is the home country of U.S. first lady Melania Trump.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National guardsmen arrive for post-hurricane training

Today in History

1998: President Clinton impeached