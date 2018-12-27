Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Sweden charges 3 men with plotting extremist attack

December 27, 2018 11:02 am
 
< a min read
Share       

HELSINKI (AP) — Swedish prosecutors say they have charged three men with preparing an extremist attack, and they were also charged along with three other men for financing the Islamic State group.

The state prosecutor’s office said in a statement Thursday that the main three suspects allegedly acquired and stored large quantities of chemicals and other equipment “to kill and harm other people” among other things.

It noted that should the planned terrorist crime been carried out, “it could have seriously hurt Sweden.”

All six men, who are reportedly from Uzbekistan and Kyrgystan, are charged with sending money abroad that was eventually forwarded to IS.

Advertisement

Five of the six men are in police custody while one is freed pending a trial, which is set to start Jan. 7. All deny any wrongdoing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|7 NCSE 2019
1|8 Small Business Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sunset from the flight deck

Today in History

1961: US severs diplomatic relations with Cuba