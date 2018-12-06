Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Swedish police look for man in clown mask after scare

December 6, 2018 4:21 am
 
< a min read
Share       

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Swedish police say they are searching for a man wearing a clown mask and a yellow outfit holding “something sharp” who scared an 8-year-old boy on his way to school, the latest incident involving adults in creepy outfits in the Scandinavian region.

Police spokesman Stefan Dangardt says a passing motorist saw what happened and honked his horn, enabling the boy to run away.

Dangardt said the man also had red hair and a painted white face. The incident happened Thursday in Kumla, about 165 kilometers (105 miles) west of Stockholm. The Aftonbladet newspaper said the man is believed to be in his 20s.

Two years ago, similar incidents were reported in Sweden, Norway and Denmark, leading a Norwegian toy store chain to stop selling clown costumes in its 114 shops.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share federal IT success stories in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|14 Washington Technology DHS Industry...
12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First lady visits sailors aboard USS George H.W. Bush

Today in History

1962: NASA flies first spacecraft by Venus