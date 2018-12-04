Listen Live Sports

Tensions soar in the Balkans over plans for Kosovo army

December 4, 2018 8:19 am
 
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia is seeking support from Russia and China in its opposition to the announced formation of a Kosovo army, warning it could lead to renewed clashes in the Balkans.

Kosovo’s parliament will vote on Dec. 14 on transforming the country’s security forces into a regular army.

Serbia has protested the move and threatened unspecified retaliatory measures against its former province which declared independence in 2008. Serbia and its allies Russia and China don’t recognize Kosovo’s statehood.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic met with the Russian and Chinese ambassadors in Belgrade on Tuesday, saying that “continuous provocations” from Kosovo could lead Serbia without a choice but to have to “protect” the Serb minority in Kosovo.

Vucic said Kosovo’s plans to form an army jeopardize peace and stability in the region.

