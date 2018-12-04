Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
World News
 
The Latest: At least 14 migrants die off Libya’s coast

December 4, 2018 8:15 am
 
ISTANBUL (AP) — The Latest on Europe’s migration crisis (all times local):

4: 15 p.m.

A Libyan official says at least 14 migrants have died off the North African nation’s coast while attempting to cross the Mediterranean to reach Europe.

Col. Hisham Aldwaini, spokesman for Misrata’s security forces, says a wooden boat was found off the Libyan port city with two bodies on board. He said that 12 other bodies were thrown into the sea.

Aldwaini said that 10 migrants were rescued from the boat, which was adrift at sea for days without food or water.

Chaos and lawlessness since a popular uprising turned into civil war in 2011 have turned Libya into a major transit point for migrants from the Middle East and Africa seeking to reach Europe.

___

12:15 p.m.

Turkey’s official news agency says three migrants have been found frozen to death in western Turkey.

Anadolu said on Tuesday three bodies were found separately in three villages in the western Edirne province, bordering Greece. One victim was an Afghan national while the others remain unidentified. First examinations revealed that they had frozen to death.

An Afghan migrant who was caught by Greek and Turkish authorities told journalists that Greece was sending back illegal migrants via small boats on the Maritsa river, which crosses both countries.

Migrants have been using the Aegean Sea route and land routes to cross into Greece, a member of the European Union. A 2016 deal between Turkey and the EU significantly curbed numbers but migrants still attempt the perilous journey to reach Europe.

