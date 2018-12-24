Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Turkey ‘collaborating’ with other nations on Khashoggi probe

December 24, 2018 10:21 am
 
< a min read
Share       

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — The Turkish foreign minister says Turkey is working with other countries toward a possible U.N. investigation into the killing of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi.

Speaking Monday during a visit to Tunisia, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Turkey is “actively” continuing its investigation and “collaborating” with other U.N. members. He didn’t elaborate.

Cavusoglu urged Saudi authorities to share information about their investigation “with us and the whole world.” He said Turkish authorities notably want the Saudis to explain what happened to Khashoggi’s remains and who was in charge of handling them.

Khashoggi, a columnist for The Washington Post, wrote critically about Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. A team of Saudi agents killed him at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2. Turkey has said it might seek a U.N.-led investigation. 

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|8 Bringing Disruptive Technology to the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Super Hornet launches in the Arabian Gulf

Today in History

1923: Teapot Dome scandal forces interior secretary's resignation