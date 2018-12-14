Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Turkey’s Erdogan reveals part of Khashoggi killing audio

December 14, 2018 2:19 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s president says he has heard an audio recording in which a suspected killer of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi allegedly says: “I know how to cut well.”

Speaking Friday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan added that the man heard in the recording was a high-level soldier and “morgue employee” who “openly” said he could dissect a body. Turkey has shared the audio recording with Saudi Arabia, the United States, Germany and others.

Turkey says a 15-person hit squad killed Khashoggi on Oct. 2 in Saudi Arabia’s Istanbul consulate. His remains have not been found.

Erdogan also criticized the Saudi crown prince Mohammad bin Salman for saying the journalist had left the consulate, a claim he later reversed. “This nation is not dumb, it knows how to hold (people) accountable,” said Erdogan.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Celebs visit deployed service members in Norway for holidays

Today in History

1970: President Nixon meets Elvis Presley