Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

UK opposition leader denies calling PM May ‘stupid woman’

December 19, 2018 8:59 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s main opposition leader is facing calls to apologize after he was accused of calling Prime Minister Theresa May a “stupid woman” in the House of Commons.

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn was caught on camera appearing to mutter the insult Wednesday during the prime minister’s weekly question-and-answer session.

Corbyn’s spokesman insisted the Labour leader had said “stupid people” in reference to lawmakers on the governing Conservative side. But the episode caused an uproar, with Conservative legislators yelling “Shame!” and “Disgraceful!”

Commons Speaker John Bercow said he had not seen the exchange in question, but would look at the evidence and report back to the House later in the day.

Advertisement

The incident has echoes of Donald Trump branding rival Hillary Clinton a “nasty woman” during the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

The USO brightens the holidays for servicemen in Iraq

Today in History

1968: Apollo 8 returns to Earth