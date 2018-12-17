Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

UK police evacuate city street after hotel ‘threat’

December 17, 2018 1:25 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — Police in Britain say they have evacuated part of a main street in the Welsh capital, Cardiff, after a hotel received threats.

The South Wales Police force says it was informed at about 3:15 p.m. on Monday (1515GMT) that “threats had been made to people in a hotel” in St. Mary St., one of Cardiff’s main shopping streets.

The force says “a number of people” have left the premises and there are no reports of injuries.

Police say nearby buildings have been evacuated as a precaution.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers trek snow-covered Alps in Italy

Today in History

1851: Fire ravages Library of Congress