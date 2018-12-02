Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Ukraine urges German naval presence in the Black Sea

December 2, 2018 5:47 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MOSCOW (AP) — Ukraine’s leader has called on Germany and its allies to boost their naval presence in the Black Sea to deter Russia from further aggression in the region.

President Petro Poroshenko says Russia has deployed a large number of troops along its border with Ukraine. He warns that Russia intends to push further inland into Ukraine following last week’s naval clash between their forces in the Black Sea. Russia has already annexed the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea.

Poroshenko says “we need a strong, unified, unambiguous reaction to Russia’s aggressive behavior.” He spoke Sunday in an interview published by the German Funke Media Group.

Last week’s clash at sea has driven tensions between Russia and Ukraine to their highest point since Moscow annexed Crimea in 2014.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 Small Business Breakfast: DLA...
12|10 CLEEN III Industry Day
12|10 Writing Persuasive Federal Proposals -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Trump tosses coin at Army, Navy football game

Today in History

1920: President Wilson wins Nobel Peace Prize