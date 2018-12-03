Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
World News
 
Ukrainian police search homes of Russian Orthodox priests

December 3, 2018 10:46 am
 
KIEV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian police are stepping up pressure on Russian Orthodox priests and churches in several cities as Kiev pushes for the creation of an independent Ukrainian church.

A police statement issued on Monday said eight searches were taking place at the homes of Russian Orthodox priests and at churches as part of a criminal investigation into inciting hatred and violence.

The properties are located in Kiev and the nearby Zhytomyr region

The Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople, the Istanbul-based institution that serves as a center of the global Eastern Orthodox faith, has drafted a charter for an independent Ukrainian church – a move Moscow fiercely opposes.

The strained ties between Ukraine and Russia are further deteriorating following a Nov. 25 naval clash in the Black Sea.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

