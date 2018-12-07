Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

US envoy for Afghanistan holds talks in Moscow with Russians

December 7, 2018 12:15 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian Foreign Ministry says it has hosted a U.S. special envoy for talks on Afghanistan.

The ministry said the U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad, met Friday with Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov and a presidential envoy for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov.

It added that the discussions focused on the current situation in Afghanistan and possible “Russia-U.S. cooperation as part of international efforts to help establish a direct dialogue between warring Afghan parties.”

Last month, Moscow hosted a conference on Afghanistan that brought together representatives of the Afghan authorities and the Taliban.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Russia says it has sought to play a peace broker because the continuing fighting in Afghanistan threatens the interests of Russia and its allies in Central Asia.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines repair community water pipe in Honduras

Today in History

1962: NASA flies first spacecraft by Venus