Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Yemen says rebels breached truce in port city, killing 4

December 21, 2018 12:28 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemen’s internationally recognized government says Shiite rebels have violated a U.N.-brokered cease-fire in the Red Sea port city of Hodeida with a barrage of artillery and rockets.

The pro-government Sabaa news agency quoted a military official as saying four members of an elite force were killed and 16 others were wounded in Saturday’s shelling by the rebels, known as Houthis.

The shelling is the latest in a number of cease-fire breaches in Hodeida since the truce came into force on Tuesday.

The truce was negotiated in U.N.-sponsored peace talks held in Sweden last week.

Advertisement

It’s the latest attempt to end Yemen’s four-year-old war civil war in which the Iran-aligned rebels are fighting government-allied troops along with a Saudi-led coalition. The rebels control Sanaa, the capital, and much of northern Yemen.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Night fire in Afghanistan

Today in History

1832: Calhoun resigns vice presidency