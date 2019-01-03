Listen Live Sports

3 dead after heavy rain turns Greek creek into torrent

January 6, 2019 7:32 am
 
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s fire service says the bodies of two men missing since a downpour on Thursday have been found separately in a creek southeast of Athens.

The two men, 67 and 64 years old, along with the older man’s wife, had set out from Keratea, a town about 45 kilometers (28 miles) southeast of Athens, in the pouring rain. The 64-year-old had volunteered to drive the couple to go shopping.

The creek turned into a raging river after the downpour.

On Saturday, the body of the woman, 66, was found in the car in the creek. She had drowned in the back seat.

Her husband was found dead Sunday morning, 10 kilometers (6 miles) away. The driver’s body was found soon afterward, 15 kilometers (9 miles) from the site of the car.

