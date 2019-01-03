Listen Live Sports

3 detained in Portugal amid police attacks, racial tensions

January 24, 2019 6:44 am
 
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portuguese police say they have detained three juveniles amid a spate of attacks on police and night-time burnings of sidewalk trash cans and recycle bins.

Police said in a statement that rocks and a homemade incendiary device were thrown Thursday at officers who went to investigate one fire. Nobody was hurt.

The incidents came amid ongoing tension in the capital Lisbon and in nearby towns and cities between police and some members of black communities who have accused officers of racist behavior. Authorities are investigating those accusations.

The juveniles aged 16, 14 and 13 were detained in Setubal, a city 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of Lisbon, where a bus was also torched during the night.

An anti-racism group and a far-right movement have organized separate protests for Friday.

