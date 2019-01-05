Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

5 detained in France in Strasbourg attack investigation

January 29, 2019 4:04 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PARIS (AP) — A French judicial official says five people have been arrested and detained in relation with the investigation into the Christmas market attack that left five dead in Strasbourg in December.

The judicial official, who is not authorized to speak publicly about the investigation, says they were arrested on Tuesday. He did not confirm reports in French media that they are suspected of helping the gunman getting his weapon.

The alleged killer, Cherif Chekatt, had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group. He died in a shootout with police two days after the Dec. 11 attack at Strasbourg’s popular Christmas market.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Defense technology experts share cybersecurity strategies in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army staff sgt. re-enlists aboard aircraft

Today in History

1789: George Washington is elected president

Get our daily newsletter.