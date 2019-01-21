Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Albania opposition leader fined for defaming ruling lawmaker

January 21, 2019 12:07 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — An Albanian court has convicted the main opposition Democratic Party leader of defamation over drug-related allegations he made against a senior governing lawmaker.

Democratic leader Lulzim Basha was fined 50,000 lek ($455) in a ruling by a Tirana district court judge on Monday.

Taulant Balla, head of the Socialist party parliamentary group, had opened a case after Basha accused him in parliament of being linked to 3.4 million euros ($3.8 million) in cash allegedly belonged to drug traffickers that was found in two cars imported from Germany.

Basha’s lawyer said he would appeal the verdict.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Four people linked to the cash are still under investigation.

Fighting drug trafficking, organized crime and corruption remain top priorities for Albania, which is seeking to launch European Union membership negotiations later this year.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
1|28 ICIT Winter GOVSummit
1|28 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor directs operation of the stern gate aboard ship

Today in History

1961: JFK first president to hold live televised news conference