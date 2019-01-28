Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Alstom, Siemens seek to calm EU concerns over rail merger

January 28, 2019 2:32 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — France’s Alstom says that it and Germany’s Siemens have offered new concessions in an effort to overcome European authorities’ concerns about the planned merger of their train-building operations.

A European Union decision on whether to allow the deal to go ahead is expected soon. The two countries’ governments favor what they view as the creation of a European champion, but Brussels has concerns about competition in Europe.

Alstom said in a statement Monday that the two companies “have decided to further modify the remedies” to address the concerns raised. It said “this package preserves the industrial and economic value of the deal” but cautioned that there’s “no certainty” it will satisfy the EU.

Alstom is best-known for France’s TGV and Siemens for Germany’s ICE high-speed trains.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army's Combat Aviation Brigade prepares for Afghanistan

Today in History

1865: Lincoln signs 13th amendment abolishing slavery

Get our daily newsletter.