Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Austrian train workers rescue wild goat buried in snowdrift

January 9, 2019 11:31 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — Austrian train workers have shut down their track clearing operations to rescue a mountain goat after seeing it get buried in a deluge of snow they had been clearing from the rails.

Austrian news agency APA reported Wednesday two workers leapt out of the train and shoveled through the snow to reach the chamois, a type of goat-antelope. The animal was stuck in a snowdrift at the side of tracks in the Gesaeuse national park in central Austria.

They say the animal seemed transfixed by the oncoming train and didn’t move away from the side of the tracks despite persistent honking.

After the chamois was freed, it loped away through the deep snow into a forest.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Austrian Railway OEBB released a video of the rescue, which quickly got thousands of views.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard members practice rope climbing techniques

Today in History

1943: Pentagon is dedicated in Virginia