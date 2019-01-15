Belarus model arrested for Thai sex seminar pleads guilty

PATTAYA, Thailand (AP) — A model from Belarus who claimed last year that she had evidence of Russian involvement in helping elect Donald Trump president has pleaded guilty in a Thai court in a case related to holding a sex training seminar and will be deported.

A lawyer representing Anastasia Vashukevich said she and seven co-defendants were given suspended 18-month prison terms and fines of 100,000 baht ($3,135), waived in view of nine months already served since the charges of soliciting and conspiracy were filed against them.

The lawyer, who asked not to be identified, said the group would be freed Tuesday night and deported.

Vashukevich, also known as Nastya Rybka, claimed to have recordings of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska talking about interference in the 2016 U.S. election, but never released them.

