Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Bosnia charges man with fighting with Islamic State group

January 14, 2019 8:14 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Bosnian prosecutors say a suspect who has fought alongside Islamic extremists in Syria and Iraq has been charged with terrorism.

A statement Monday from the prosecutor’s office identified the man as Munib Ahmetspahic, who was born in 1990 in the Bosnian town of Zenica.

Prosecutors say Ahmetspahic traveled twice to Syria and Iraq between 2013 and 2018 where he joined the Islamic State group and other extremist organizations in those countries.

The statement added that Ahmetspahic has “joined terrorist organizations and taken part in fighting and terrorist activities.”

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

It said that the man, who had been seriously wounded in Syria, has been charged with “organizing a terrorist group.”

Ahmetspahic was detained in Bosnia last year.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|20 The Chantilly Engineering, Technology,...
1|22 SBA 8(a) Business Development Program...
1|22 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army completes 300th Sustainment Brigade Run

Today in History

1919: Peace talks to end World War I begin in Paris