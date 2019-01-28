Brazilian president comes out of surgery

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro came out of an eight-hour-long surgery Monday during which doctors removed the colostomy bag put into place after he was stabbed in a campaign rally in September.

The office of presidential spokesman Gen. Otavio Santana do Rego Barros said the operation was a success.

Bolsonaro checked in to the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo on Sunday evening.

Vice President Hamilton Mourao took the reins on Monday morning as interim president for a period of 48 hours. Bolsonaro is then expected to resume work from his hospital room, where he will stay for several days.

Advertisement

Bolsonaro, 63, nearly died on Sept. 6 after he was stabbed during a campaign rally in the southeastern city of Juiz de Fora. The far-right president suffered serious internal bleeding and intestinal damage

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.