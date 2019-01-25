Listen Live Sports

Buchenwald memorial bans German far-right AfD from ceremony

January 25, 2019 10:14 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — The memorial at Nazi ex-concentration camp Buchenwald is blocking members of the far-right Alternative for Germany party from attending Holocaust commemorations.

The memorial says AfD members aren’t welcome until they “credibly distance themselves from the anti-democratic, anti-human rights, and historical revisionist positions of their party.”

The dpa news agency reported Friday that AfD co-leader Joerg Meuthen accused the memorial of playing politics, saying “it is deeply shocking to use such an important process as the necessary remembrance of the barbaric atrocities of the Holocaust … for today’s political struggle.”

Buchenwald has previously blocked individual AfD members from attending ceremonies.

AfD lawmakers walked out of a tribute to Holocaust victims in Bavarian parliament Wednesday after a prominent Jewish leader accused their party of playing down the crimes of the Nazis.

