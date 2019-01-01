Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Cash-loving Germans face strike by security van drivers

January 1, 2019 12:49 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — Germans hoping to do some New Year’s shopping may find themselves without the cash to do so amid a strike by security van drivers.

The ver.di union said Tuesday it’s urging 12,000 employees of firms that distribute cash to banks and stores to walk out on Jan. 2, the first regular day of business in Germany in 2019.

Cash remains the preferred method to buy many items in Germany and cards are often rejected in smaller stores and restaurants.

The union wants hourly pay to rise 1.50 euros ($1.72) or 250 euros ($289) a month, and the pay gap between workers in eastern Germany and western Germany closed by 2021.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|10 NDIA Washington, D.C. Chapter Defense...
1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

New sailors celebrate graduating Navy bootcamp

Today in History

1815: Jackson receives victory in Battle of New Orleans