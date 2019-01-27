Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Collapse at Peruvian hotel kills 15 amid wedding celebration

January 27, 2019 12:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LIMA, Peru (AP) — A hotel wall collapsed during a wedding celebration in Peru, killing at least 15 people on Sunday, authorities said.

National civil defense chief Jorge Chavez said dozens of people who had been dancing were caught under the collapsing wall and a roof early Sunday at the Alhambra hotel in the Andean city of Abancay in southern Peru. He told RPP radio that at least 30 people had been pulled from the debris with injuries and were being treated at a nearby hospital.

The local civil defense head, Rusby Zela, said the city had been battered by five days of rains, and she said that led to the collapse.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Defense technology experts share cybersecurity strategies in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army's Combat Aviation Brigade prepares for Afghanistan

Today in History

1865: Lincoln signs 13th amendment abolishing slavery

Get our daily newsletter.