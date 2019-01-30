Listen Live Sports

Cyprus president praises Greek premier for Macedonia deal

January 30, 2019 7:50 am
 
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus’ president has praised Greece’s prime minister for his “daring and determination” in ending what he called a “needless” clash with Macedonia over its name.

Nicos Anastasiades said Wednesday after talks with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras that the end of the nearly 30-year dispute bolsters regional peace and security and paves the way for closer economic cooperation with Macedonia.

Under the deal, Macedonia changes its name to North Macedonia, and Greece drops its objections to the country joining NATO and eventually the European Union. Greece had argued that use of the term Macedonia implied territorial claims on its own northern province of the same name.

Tsipras said the agreement strengthens Greece’s credibility within international public opinion and allows Greece to tackle other major issues with the heightened international backing.

